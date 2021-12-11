Watch
Brother of Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed murdered Friday night in Minden, Louisiana

Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates with his teammates after catching a game ending interception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 16:37:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The brother of Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was murdered Friday night in Minden, Louisiana.

Tqarontarion Harrison, 32, suffered a fatal stab wound and was found by police inside a wrecked vehicle at a Minden hospital, according to Minden Press-Herald newspaper.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper told the newspaper Harrison suffered a stab wound to his back and the knife punctured his lung.

Police arrested Angela Washington, and she's been charged with second-degree homicide, according to the newspaper.

No word on what led to the fatal stabbing.

Sneed has been listed as questionable with a non-football injury for Sunday's game against the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

