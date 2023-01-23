Watch Now
Bud Light wants to give out free beer to Chiefs fans

Jonathan Goede/KSHB-TV
<b>Union Station brings back popular Chiefs Kingdom sign</b>
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:07:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of work left to do before a special deal by Bud Light could become reality.

The beer giant announced Monday that should the Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and then defeat either the San Francisco 49ers or Philadeliphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Chiefs Kingdom will get something to help quench their thirst.

A city-wide celebration would be planned for the moment the clocks strike zero in the Super Bowl. Fans 21 and over would be eligible for a free Bud Light.

More information on the promotion is available on Bud Light’s website (must be 21+ to enter).

