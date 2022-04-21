Bullpen continues to shine as Royals win third straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way in a 2-0 victory on a rainy Wednesday night.

Lynch bounced back from a dismal season debut against St. Louis to win a pitchers' duel against Chris Paddack and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.

The Kansas City relief corps has not allowed a run in 17 1/3 innings.

Adalberto Mondesi had the game's only RBI.

Minnesota has lost four of its last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City.