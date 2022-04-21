Watch
Bullpen continues to shine as Royals win third straight

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow, right, and catcher Cam Gallagher celebrate after their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 2-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 23:10:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way in a 2-0 victory on a rainy Wednesday night.

Lynch bounced back from a dismal season debut against St. Louis to win a pitchers' duel against Chris Paddack and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.

The Kansas City relief corps has not allowed a run in 17 1/3 innings.

Adalberto Mondesi had the game's only RBI.

Minnesota has lost four of its last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City.

