KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio had a goal and an assist, Alan Pulido also scored and Sporting Kansas City beat Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday night.

Pulido converted from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to make it 2-1 and Kansas City led the rest of the way.

Gadi Kinda also scored for Sporting. Matías Vera and Maximiliano Urruti scored for Houston.