Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker ruled out for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that kicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Week 5 marks Butker’s fourth consecutive game to be designated as out.
Butker slipped and injured his ankle on a first-quarter kickoff during KC’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, prompting Justin Reid to step in.
While Reid’s talents proved his ability to be multi-faceted, the Chiefs brought in Matt Ammendola to temporarily replace Butker.
But after Ammendola struggled against the Colts, he was released. Matthew Wright was subsequently added to the squad.
Wright filled in for the Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football showdown in Tampa, and it appears he will be making an appearance again Monday.
Saturday's injury report additionally listed Trey Smith, Mike Danna and JuJu Smith-Schuster as questionable.
KC faces Las Vegas from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.