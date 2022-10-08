Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker ruled out for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that kicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 5 marks Butker’s fourth consecutive game to be designated as out.

Butker slipped and injured his ankle on a first-quarter kickoff during KC’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, prompting Justin Reid to step in .

While Reid’s talents proved his ability to be multi-faceted, the Chiefs brought in Matt Ammendola to temporarily replace Butker.

But after Ammendola struggled against the Colts , he was released. Matthew Wright was subsequently added to the squad.

Wright filled in for the Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football showdown in Tampa, and it appears he will be making an appearance again Monday.

Saturday's injury report additionally listed Trey Smith, Mike Danna and JuJu Smith-Schuster as questionable.

KC faces Las Vegas from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

