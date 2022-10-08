Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker ruled out for Monday

Kansas City to face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5
Harrison Butker
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) hits a field goal as time expires to send the NFL football game into overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
Harrison Butker
Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 15:52:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that kicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 5 marks Butker’s fourth consecutive game to be designated as out.

Butker slipped and injured his ankle on a first-quarter kickoff during KC’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, prompting Justin Reid to step in.

While Reid’s talents proved his ability to be multi-faceted, the Chiefs brought in Matt Ammendola to temporarily replace Butker.

But after Ammendola struggled against the Colts, he was released. Matthew Wright was subsequently added to the squad.

Wright filled in for the Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football showdown in Tampa, and it appears he will be making an appearance again Monday.

Saturday's injury report additionally listed Trey Smith, Mike Danna and JuJu Smith-Schuster as questionable.

KC faces Las Vegas from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock