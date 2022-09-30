Chiefs enter Sunday’s game vs Bucs with injury concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ efforts to return to their winning ways Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will require working through injuries.

In the team’s Friday injury report, kicker Harrison Butker was listed as questionable.

Butker has missed the last two games with injury, and the team has been inconsistent in the kicking game during his absence.

Prior to last week’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts, the team signed veteran kicker Matt Ammendola to fill in during Butker’s absence. Ammendola struggled against the Colts and was released Monday .

The Chiefs added kicker Matthew Wright to the squad earlier this week.

Elsewhere, the defense will be without linebacker Mike Danna for the second straight week.

Joining Butker on the questionable list are wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh.

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Bucs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday Night Football. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m. on KSHB 41, with kickoff slated for 7:20 p.m., also on KSHB 41.

