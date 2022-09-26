Watch Now
Chiefs cut K Matt Ammendola after struggles against Indianapolis

AJ Mast/AP
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola (19) watches as he misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 18:15:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Fresh off missing an extra point and a field goal in a loss Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs cut kicker Matt Ammendola.

Kansas City signed Ammendola to its practice squad to replace Harrison Butker, who's been nursing an ankle injury.

He kicked well in a Sept. 15 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, making three extra points and converting field goals of 19 and 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

But at the Colts, Ammendola missed a first-quarter extra point then missed a 34-yard field goal try midway through the fourth quarter of a 20-17 loss.

Ammendola's only successful kick Sunday came on a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Butker has been week-to-week since spraining his ankle while kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals in the Sept. 4 season-opener. He briefly returned in that game, but has missed the last two Chiefs games.

It's not clear if Butker will be available for the Chiefs' showdown against Tampa Bay, which is up in the air due to Hurricane Ian.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, prior to Ammendola's release being made public, that no decision had been made, but General Manager Brett Veach was "working through all that" as far as who would kick if Butker remains sidelined for a third straight week.

