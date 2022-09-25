Sluggish, mistake-prone Chiefs lose to Colts in closing seconds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add another chapter to the Kansas City Chiefs’ moribund history against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs tried incredibly hard for 60 minutes to give the game to the Colts, who tried every bit as hard not to take it until the closing moments Sunday in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That changed with 24 seconds left when Matt Ryan, acquired via trade from Atlanta during the offseason, found rookie tight end Jelani Woods on a skinny post for a 12-yard touchdown in a 20-17 win.

Previously winless Indianapolis, which tied at Houston in Week 1 and got shut out last week at Jacksonville, managed only 259 yards against a Kansas City defense that was missing three key contributors and still racked up five sacks.

But the Chiefs made mistake after mistake on special teams, struggled to get untracked on offense and couldn’t stop the Colts after Chris Jones’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty extended the game-winning drive after a sack.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie remains on injured reserve after a hamstring injury, defensive end Mike Danna suffered a calf injury last week and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. started serving his four-game suspension, but that defense did enough to win — until it didn’t.

The Chiefs’ offense managed only 2.5 yards per carry rushing, handed the Colts a touchdown off a missed punt, got blanketed on kickoff returns and botched a pair of field-goal decisions in the fourth quarter.

But the most glaring mistake came when linebacker Nick Bolton sacked Ryan for an 8-yard loss on third-and-6 at the Indianapolis 39-yard line with around 5 minutes remaining.

Jones piled on as well and appeared to say something to Ryan on the ground. The veteran defensive tackle continued talking to Ryan after the players got up at which point the flag was thrown.

Instead of facing fourth down and almost certainly punting, the Colts got new life and milked the clock another 10 plays en route to the game-winning score.

Despite the struggles, the Chiefs led 14-10 at halftime before the two teams traded field goals to start the second half.

Ryan’s game-winning touchdown was the only touchdown in the second half.

Kansas City’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, but rookie returner Skyy Moore muffed the ensuing punt inside the 5-yard line.

Three plays later, the Colts made the Chiefs pay when Matt Ryan found rookie tight end Jelani Woods alone in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and the early lead.

Mahomes overthrew Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third-down go route on Kansas City’s next possession before another special teams miscue — Moore failed to catch Indianapolis’ second punt — pinned Mahomes and company inside the 1-yard line.

With the Chiefs’ defense continuing to hound Ryan, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had a fourth-down sack to give the offense decent field position for once.

Four plays later, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 3-yard touchdown, but Indianapolis maintained a 7-6 lead after Matt Ammendola hooked the extra point wide left.

Ammendola handled kicking duties for the second straight week with Harrison Butker sidelined by a sprained ankle.

Indianapolis extended its lead to 10-6 with a field goal midway through the second quarter, but Carols Dunlap’s sack and forced fumble of Ryan helped Kansas City claim its first lead in the closing minutes before halftime.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire did the honors with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a five-play, 21-yard drive after the turnover.

Mahomes then hit Kelce for a two-point conversion, which stood after a lengthy review, for a 14-10 halftime lead.

Both teams only managed 102 yards on offense in the first half, but the Colts ran more plays — 36 compared to 27 — and only averaged 2.8 yards per play.

