Chiefs DE Malik Herring active at Indianapolis, could make NFL debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring could make his NFL debut Sunday in Indianapolis.

With veteran defensive end Mike Danna sidelined with a calf injury, Herring is active for a noon kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Danna had the hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that appeared to injure his ribs during Week 2, but he left the game shortly after that play in the fourth quarter.

Herring, a former star at the University of Georgia, spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was inactive for the first two Chiefs games this season.

Colts defensive end Yannick Nagkoue, who missed practice Thursday and was limited the rest of the week with a back injury, also is expected to play. He had been listed as questionable.

For the second straight game, Matt Ammendola will handle kicking duties with Harrison Butker sidelined by an ankle injury.

Butker slipped on a kickoff during the Chiefs’ season-opener at Arizona and hasn’t been able to return to practice, though he did return to drill a long field goal during the win over the Cardinals.

Ammendola, who made three extra points and connected on field goals of 19 and 31 yards against the Chargers, and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle were the two practice-squad elevations for the game. It is the second such elevation for both players.

Both are active.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Ronald Jones, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Benton Whitley, who was signed earlier in the week off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, are inactive for Kansas City.

Indianapolis will be without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle).

Both players are inactive along with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Dallis Flowers, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta, the team announced .

That means wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are available against the Chiefs.

—