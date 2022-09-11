S Justin Reid steps in as kicker for Chiefs after Harrison Butker’s injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrison Butker slipped and appeared to sprain his ankle on a first-quarter kickoff, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs without their kicker for most of the first half during the 2022 season-opener at the Arizona Cardinals.

Butker made an extra point after the Chiefs’ first touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on the game’s opening drive.

On the ensuing kickoff, Butker injured himself and shortly after was spotted riding a cart to the locker room to get x-rays on his swollen left ankle, according to the game broadcast.

He was questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Enter Justin Reid, who kicked an extra point during the preseason-opener Aug. 13 at Chicago.

It was a cute training-camp storyline when Reid — a safety from Stanford, who was the signature free-agent addition for Kansas City’s defense this offseason — but it wound up being pretty important, too.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid jokingly (we thought!) referred to Justin Reid, who stepped in to perform kickoff during his time with Houston after a kicker was injured during the game, as the backup kicker.

Turns out he wasn’t joking.

Justin Reid did, in fact, step in after Butker’s injury and connected on an extra point after Kansas City’s second touchdown, a 3-yard pass from Mahomes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

After the score, Justin Reid also handled kickoff duties, booting the ball for a touchback. He subsequently missed a second extra-point try after the Chiefs' third touchdown, a 4-yard pass from Mahomes to Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter.

Butker had returned to the sideline and appeared to be testing out the ankle, which he uses to plant for kicks, as the second quarter continued.

Late in the first half, Butker returned to the field for a 54-yard field-goal try and, amazingly despite an abbreviated approach, drilled it with ease to provide a 23-7 halftime lead.

It was the 21st field goal of more than 50 yards in Butker's career, breaking a tie with Nick Lowery for the franchise record.

Butker with the 54-yd FG. He now has 21 FGs of 50+ yards. Moves past Lowery (20) for first in team history for most 50+. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 11, 2022

Justin Reid continued to handle kickoff duties and will be expected to boot the ball downfield to open the second half.

—