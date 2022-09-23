Watch Now
Chiefs K Harrison Butker out for 2nd consecutive game against Indianapolis

Broncos Chiefs Football
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) attempts a field goal during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Sep 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will miss his second consecutive game against the Indianapolis Colts as he continues nursing an ankle injury.

Butker has been week-by-week since he injured his ankle while attempting a kick off against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs will continue to turn to Matt Ammendola, who the team signed to the practice squad and later elevated him after Butker was ruled out against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ammendola was perfect in his debut with the Chiefs, going 3/3 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points.

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna will also miss the team's game against the Colts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

