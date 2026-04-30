Butler homers, Kurtz extends walk streak to 18 games; Athletics beat Royals 5-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lawrence Butler hit a three-run home run, Luis Severino gave up one run and struck out eight in seven innings, and the Athletics beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday night to snap the Royals' four-game win streak.

Nick Kurtz hit an RBI double and walked, his 18th consecutive game with a walk, extending his franchise record and tying him with Barry Bonds for the longest such single-season streak in nearly 80 years. Bonds walked in each of his final 18 games in 2002.

Detroit’s Roy Cullenbine set the record when he drew a base on balls in 22 straight games in 1947 — the last of his 10 MLB seasons. Boston’s Ted Williams had a 19-game walk streak in 1941.

Severino (2-2) gave up four hits and walked two and now has a career 6-1 record against the Royals.

Mark Leiter Jr. got the final out for his third save.

Kansas City starter Michael Wacha (2-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and walked four in five innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 4, scored both of Kansas City's runs and extended his hit streak to 10 games. Salvador Perez had an RBI forceout in the first inning and Michael Massey had sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Carlos Cortes went 2 for 3 with a walk, extended his hit streak to nine games and is hitting .400 this season. Jacob Wilson and Jeff McNeil added two hits apiece for the Athletics.

Butler's 404-foot shot in the fourth gave the Athletics a 4-1 lead.

Kurtz appeared to beat right fielder Lane Thomas' throw home on a single by Cortes. The play was challenged and, after review, Kurtz was ruled out to end the fourth inning.

Wilson hit a leadoff double the second and scored when McNeil followed with a double to make it 1-1.

Up next

Kansas City's Noah Cameron (2-1, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 3.79) in the second of a three-game set.

