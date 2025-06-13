Butler vs Baber: 'Battle of Billies' highlights elite youth softball tourney in Kansas City

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Battle of the Billies highlighted the first day of the Top Gun Invitational, a series of elite youth softball tournaments taking place through Sunday across Johnson County.

Former Royals All-Star Billy Butler’s USA Explosion 18U team from Idaho squared off against former Chiefs tight end Billy Baber’s BC Peppers Jeff Wallace squad at the Mid-America Sports Complex in the marquee opening-day matchup — at least from a friends-talking-lighthearted-smack perspective.

“There's definitely a case of Yuengling on this,” Butler said.

“For sure, or two,” Baber added.

During eight seasons with the Royals, Butler slugged 127 home runs, 276 doubles and posted a .295/.359/.449 slash line, while Baber played in 29 games for the Chiefs during the Dick Vermeil era. Both found their way to softball as girl-dads.

“I have three of them — 16, 12, and 9 — just got the bug after I was done playing,” Butler said.

His oldest daughter, Kenley, plays up on the Explosion 18U squad, while Baber, who was picked in the baseball draft coming out of high school, but chose football, also has three daughters. His oldest, Riley, just finished her freshman season at Missouri State.

“That fire is still there,” Jeremy McDowell said.

McDowell owns Top Gun Events, whose invitational has become one of the summer softball circuit’s must-attend events.

“We've got 330 teams present from 31 different states,” he said. “About 290 of those 330 teams are hotel teams and probably about 100 of those teams flew into Kansas City, so it's a very big event. Over 400 college coaches are present.”

The Top Gun Invitational started in 2013 with around 80 teams and has grown into one of the top handful of recruiting showcase tournaments, but McDowell still recognized a fun opportunity to pit Butler’s team against Baber’s bunch.

“I've known Billy and Billy for a while and, when this came, they both texted me and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to play each other,’” McDowell said. “I was like, ‘This is classic,’ so it's worked out well. They're really good friends.”

They enjoyed the chance to meet on the field — as coaches, anyway.

Slick-fielding Explosion first baseman Kaci Kiblen admitted that she didn’t know about Butler’s MLB exploits before joining his club.

“I didn't,” she said, “but I heard from a friend, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a really cool opportunity.’”

Visits to Kansas City, including trips to Kauffman Stadium for Royals games, reinforced the legend of Billy Butler.

“Oh, yeah, he's a hometown hero, for sure,” Kiblen said. “It's fun, because every time we go to the Royals game ... they always put them on the big screen. It's just a really good time.”

Butler and Baber were introduced by a mutual friend, former Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber. They have remained friends, including an annual fantasy football league rivalry.

Baber said it’s “not even a question” who the better fantasy football player is.

“Oh, he has been of late,” Butler said before stressing “of late.”

“Big time,” Baber shot back. “Butler’s usually around the bottom.”

Apparently, Butler tends to favor Washington Commanders players, which hasn’t been a winning strategy in recent years.

Baber also won bragging rights Thursday as the Peppers prevailed 6-0.

The Top Gun Invitational continues through Sunday at fields across Johnson County.

