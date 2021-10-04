Watch
Sports

Actions

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

The Royals finish the season 74-88
items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez waits in the on-deck circle during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Salvador Perez
Posted at 7:52 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 20:52:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their final game of the season.

Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48.

Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs.

The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years.

The Royals finished at 74-88.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage