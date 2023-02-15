Watch Now
C-130 Hercules, A-10 Thunderbolt II to flyover Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

Posted at 10:21 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 11:21:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Air Force and National Guard will conduct two flyovers over the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade later this morning.

At noon, several Lockheed C-130 Hercules will make their way from the 139th Airlift Wing stationed at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Five minutes after a rally feature the Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs begins, A-10 Thunderbolt II's will flyover Union Station from north to south.

The A-10's will make their way from the Whiteman Air Force Base located in Johnson County, Missouri.


