Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

Royals 0-4 vs the Tigers in May.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Miguel Cabrera
Posted at 2:07 AM, May 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 for the Tigers' eighth win in 11 games.

Cabrera homered in the second off Mike Minor, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491th home run of his big league career.

Cabrera, hampered by a left biceps earlier this season, raised his average from .198 to .204 with his 42nd multi-homer game. With 2,887 hits, he moved into 41st place.

