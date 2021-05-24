Cameron Young wins wire-to-wire match at Korn Ferry Tour event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, Cameron Young did exactly what he had done after Thursday, Friday and Saturday: led the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City.

Young closed out a wire-to-wire win Sunday with a 4-under 68. Overall Young shot 19-under and won by two strokes.

“Obviously the last hour or so I probably had a good feeling I was going to win, but it's hard to get through those last few holes and, you know, hit the shots that I needed to hit," Young said. "I was a little bit squirrelly down the stretch.”

Young's wire-to-wire victory was the first such win on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2018.

Just last year, Young had no status on the Korn Ferry Tour. The pandemic made it hard to find mini tours and qualifiers as well. Now he's a champion on the tour.

“Yeah, I mean, it's been all good things,” Young said of his journey. “There's been so much new stuff that at times it's been a little overwhelming, especially at first. Like all of a sudden showing up to my fifth or sixth event and being allowed to come play, because for a while it was really unattainable. So yeah, it's been a grind, for sure.”

Young beat out Dawie van der Walt, who shot 17-under.

Zach Wright, a former Louisiana State University star, shot the low round of the day at 8-under 64 to finish third.

