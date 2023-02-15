'Can I get an M-I-Z?': Nick Bolton gives nod to alma mater during Super Bowl victory rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton made history for his alma mater during Super Bowl LVII.

Bolton, a second-round pick for the Chiefs, forced a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts while tackling him in the second quarter.

He then scooped up the ball and ran to the end zone for a 36-yard score to tie the game at 14.

By doing so, Bolton became the first ever University of Missouri Tiger to score in a Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Bolton took the time to shoutout the University of Missouri during a rally to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory.

"How we doing Chiefs Kingdom, I just want to give ya'll a special shoutout," Bolton said. "I appreciate all your support from Missouri, all the way to here. And I can I get a big ole M-I-Z."

Some of Chiefs Kingdom responded, "Z-O-U."

