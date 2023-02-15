Watch Now
'Can I get an M-I-Z?': Nick Bolton gives nod to alma mater during Super Bowl victory rally

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
David J. Phillip/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) runs his fumble recovery in for a touchdown as teammate Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, center, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrate during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:25:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton made history for his alma mater during Super Bowl LVII.

Bolton, a second-round pick for the Chiefs, forced a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts while tackling him in the second quarter.

He then scooped up the ball and ran to the end zone for a 36-yard score to tie the game at 14.

By doing so, Bolton became the first ever University of Missouri Tiger to score in a Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Bolton took the time to shoutout the University of Missouri during a rally to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory.

"How we doing Chiefs Kingdom, I just want to give ya'll a special shoutout," Bolton said. "I appreciate all your support from Missouri, all the way to here. And I can I get a big ole M-I-Z."

Some of Chiefs Kingdom responded, "Z-O-U."

