Champion Chiefs return to Kansas City with Vince Lombardi Trophy

Big Red getting off plane
Joe McBride
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 13, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Vince Lombardi Trophy is back where it belongs — in Kansas City, Missouri, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, the Chiefs returned to Kansas City after winning Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could be seen hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as he exited a plane.

The pilot of the plane carrying the Chiefs was also proudly donning a Chiefs Kingdom flag from the plane's cockpit.

Fans will get their chance to see the trophy on Wednesday during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

