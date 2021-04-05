Chiefs 1-on-1: FB Michael Burton takes over for retired Anthony Sherman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is known throughout the NFL as a lot of things: Big Red, Super Bowl-winning head coach, lover of cheeseburgers.

But he's also a fan of fullbacks, something new Chief Michael Burton has always been aware of that.

"They've always been high on my list," Burton said in a one-on-one with 41 Action News.

The Chiefs signed the former Saints' fullback this week after losing veteran fullback Anthony Sherman to retirement.

"When he retired, I thought there was kind of this vacant spot," Burton said. "With Coach Reid always utilizing a fullback even since his days in Philly, I thought this would be a really good opportunity."

Burton also knows a winning organization when he sees one. He's spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, playing with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees and for Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton.

In Kansas City, he'll have the same pedigree.

"Their expectation is a Super Bowl and it's hard to say that in this league," Burton said. "I've been around for awhile. I'm sure everybody says that before the season starts, but the Kansas City Chiefs can say it and it's real."

Burton has played six NFL seasons and the Chiefs are his fifth team. Sherman spent eight years in Kansas City. Burton said he'd love that kind of stability.

"I think that speaks volumes to Anthony," Burton said. "To be here for eight years, that's hard at any position, let alone fullback."

Much like Sherman, Burton will be a "four-phase" special teams guy, meaning he'll play on the punt, punt return, kickoff, and kickoff return units.

"I like punt. I think that's one of my favorite phases, just because there's a lot of technique involved with that. There's intelligence that goes into that," Burton said.

Burton has one career touchdown in the NFL. He's aware of the special plays Anthony Sherman got drawn up for, including "Smoked Sausage." Burton, however, says he's never had a nickname but would welcome any specialty plays.

"I guess that's one of those things where I show and some of the vets and coaches can kind of come up with it."