Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Super Bowl LVII, WR Mecole Hardman placed on IR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday the team is adding back a reinforcement for the running game, with the activation of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the injured reserve.

We have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Reserve/Injured.



We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/guepFZndhI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2023

As a corresponding move, the Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve, ending his season.

Edwards-Helaire was practicing with the team last week, but Reid told reporters he wasn't quite certain if Edwards-Helaire would be able to play in the Super Bowl. Edwards had been on the IR since November since suffering an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We’re just kind of taking it day-by-day and we’ll see where he’s at,” Reid said last week.

Edwards-Helaire will add another layer to the running game that struggled during the AFC Championship Game, rushing for 42 total yards.

The running back might be needed on Sunday against the Eagles' defense, which is first in total pass yards allowed. However, the Eagles rush defense was in the middle of the pack in the regular season, ranking at 16th.

The Eagles rush defense allowed only 81 rushing yards during the team's NFC Championship victory against the San Francisco 49ers, and 118 rushing yards during the team's blowout victory against NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

Hardman missed most of the second half of the season due to injuries, beginning with an abdomen injury before suffering a pelvis injury to end the regular season.

Hardman did return to the field in the AFC Championship clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he re-injured his pelvis during the game.

Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters last week it was highly doubtful Hardman would be able to play in the Super Bowl.

“He was not going to be denied the other day (in the AFC Championship), and it’s a tribute to the kid," Reid told reporters last week. "He pushed himself like no other, and he’s a tough nut. He’s all smiles with you, but when it comes down to playing, he is a tough, tough kid."