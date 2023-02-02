WRs Mecole Hardman Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney remain sidelined for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers who left Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win remain sidelined as the team returns to practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Mecole Hardman Jr. (pelvis), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) were injured or re-aggravated injuries in the win against Cincinnati.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded the most optimistic about Toney’s injury.

“He’s close and doing well,” Reid said. “He actually did the walk through today.”

But Kansas City won’t let him practice again quite yet.

Smith-Schuster is still dealing with some swelling in his knee and won’t practice, but “he’s in a good place” and might be available to practice in Arizona.

“The main thing is we let that calm down,” Reid said. “Right now, it’s doing great, so I’m very optimistic right now and his want-to is all-in there. But we’ll just see where it goes.”

Hardman, who returned from a nearly three-month absence, had two carries for 7 yards and two catches for 10 yards against the Bengals before he was doubled over on a tackle and had to leave again.

“He did a great job of playing in that game the other day, very courageous effort and my heart goes out to the kid,” Reid said. “He’s hurting today, though.”

Reid said it would be "tough" for Hardman to be available for the Super Bowl.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remains in concussion protocol and also won’t practice.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who remains on injured reserve, will continue to practice, but it’s unclear if Kansas City will activate him before Super Bowl VII against Philadelphia on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“We’re just kind of taking it day-by-day, and we’ll see where he’s at,” Reid said.

As for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ sprained ankle, it’s still doing fine.

“He actually did well, a little stiff right after the game, but he’s doing well now,” Reid said.

