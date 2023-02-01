Chiefs injury report: Wide-receiver health remains an issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First, the good news — Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles remains 11 days away.

Now, the bad news — the Chiefs remain a banged-up unit, so fans will have an angst-riddled 11-day wait filled with injury updates.

Kansas City didn’t practice Wednesday, but the team put out an estimated injury report .

Three key receivers — Mecole Hardman Jr. (pelvis), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) — would not have practiced by the Chiefs’ estimation.

Coach Andy Reid’s offense was down to three wide receivers — Marcus Kemp, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — by the end of the AFC Championship Game win against Cincinnati due to that trio of injuries and with Justin Watson (illness) inactive.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remains in the concussion protocol, so he also would not have practiced.

Finally, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) and right guard Trey Smith (ankle) were projected as limited participants.

Four other players are listed with injuries, but the Chiefs said Watson, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), and running backs Jerick McKinnon (ankles) and Isiah Pacheco (wrist) would have been full participants.

The Eagles have yet to release an estimated injury report, but backup offensive lineman Josh Sills was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List after being indicted and charged with rape and kidnapping in Ohio.

—