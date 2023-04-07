Chiefs agree to terms with former 49ers, Giants WR Richie James, per reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with wide receiver Richie James, per NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with WR Richie James, source says. After a breakout season with the #Giants (57 catches for 569 yards and 4 TDs), James becomes a target for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2023

James was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round with the 240th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

He played 40 games in three seasons with the team, totaling just 38 receptions for 689 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The 49ers then waived James after he underwent knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

He signed with the New York Giants as a free agent and ended up having career numbers in receptions (57), yards (569) and receiving touchdowns (4).

Mizzou football fans will remember James, who had five catches for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 51-45 upset of the Tigers on Homecoming in October 2016.

He also completed a 4-yard pass in the Middle Tennessee State stunner.

James spent three years with the Blue Raiders, collecting 243 receptions for 3,249 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

