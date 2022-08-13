Chiefs allow 19 straight points, drop preseason opener against Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs blew a 14-point lead against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, allowing 19 unanswered points in the second half.

Kansas City quickly forced a three and out in Chicago's first offensive possession, with defensive end Chris Jones collecting a third-down sack.

Starting off hot with the first team offense in their first drive, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes went six of seven for 60 yards to six different receivers, Mahomes capped off an 11-play opening drive with a touchdown to tight end Blake Bell.

"It was good to get that first series out of the way," Mahomes said. "Get the touchdown and have something to build on.”

The first team offense only played one series, and the offense stalled as a result. The Chiefs spent the rest of the first quarter, and most of the second quarter, stuck at seven points, but the defense didn't allow the Bears to score.

Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis gathered the first sack in his NFL career on quarterback Trevor Siemian with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

"The kid was just going all out," safety Justin Reid said on Karlaftis' performance. "He’s had an impressive debut. He’s going to help us this year.”

With 20 seconds left to go in the first half, wide receiver Justin Watson put the Chiefs up by two scores with a leaping touchdown grab from a pass by quarterback Shane Buechele.

"Anywhere, anytime I’m ready to line up and make plays for these guys," Watson said.

After trying some kicks during training camp, Justin Reid kicked an extra point after Watson's touchdown, which split the uprights.

Yes, you saw that right. @JustinqReid with the PAT 🎯



📺: #KCvsCHI on KSHB pic.twitter.com/JKUa7B6T6m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

"Truthfully, it's hard to find a backup kicker," Andy Reid said on Justin Reid's chances of being the team's backup kicker. "You can't carry two of them, right? That's a tough thing to do. For him to be a legitimate kicker, I think is a positive thing for us."

Kansas City opened the second half with the ball, but an interception by Buechele gave the Bears a short field to work with.

Chicago capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown score courtesy of running back Trestan Ebner from Siemian.

A defensive too many men on the field penalty by Kansas City gave Chicago the opportunity to go for a two-point conversion. But KC's defense held strong as the Bears failed to convert and only came away with six points.

A three and out by the Chiefs led to another touchdown by the Bears, cutting Kansas City's lead to just one.

Running back Derrick Gore fumbled at the Chiefs' 20-yard line, giving the Bears another short field. Kansas City prevented a touchdown but lost the lead after a field goal by former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos, putting the Bears up 16-14.

After punts by both teams, the Bears tacked on another field goal to put them up 19-14 with 5:58 left to go in the game.

Quarterback Dustin Crum had a chance to take the lead with 2:23 left but couldn't get past the Chiefs' 24-yard line, ending their hopes of a win.

Kansas City heads back home to face the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

