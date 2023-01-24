Chiefs and Bengals fans living in enemy territory, excited for AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Who Dey Nation is coming to Kansas City on Sunday, but for some, they're already here.

“I do like the Chiefs but I’m sorry, I love the Bengals," said John Mockapetris, a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Mockapetris is a Bengals fan living in Lee's Summit. Years ago, he lived in Cincinnati and has been a season ticket holder for over 20 years.

“Been through a lot of rough times and have had a lot of heartbreak," said Mockapetris. "To see them on the upswing now and to see them doing as well as they are, is unbelievable.”

Mockapetris was at the AFC Championship Game to watch his Bengals prevail against the Chiefs last season, and he'll be there again with friends and family on Sunday.

“We were the only people in our section wearing Bengals jerseys," said Mockapetris. "We took some good nature ribbing in the first half, but everybody around us was pretty quiet in the second half.”

It was the exact opposite for one Chiefs fan watching from his home in Cincinnati.

“I spent that first half kind of consoling them saying you know guys, it’s okay you’ve got a good team. I’ve seen so many Chiefs games over the years, maybe it will be close. Low and behold, it kind of worked out in their favor," said Wes Aubrey, Chiefs fan.

Aubrey wasn't at the game last year, but he watched it from home surrounded by Bengals fans. This Sunday, he'll be in the same place cheering on the Chiefs once again.

“They think their team is better, they think Burrow is better but I hope the Chiefs can prove them all wrong this time," said Aubrey.

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line and the anticipation is building.

“It’s definitely kind of some different factors heading into this one compared to last year, but you can't count out Patrick Mahomes and what that team is. Even on one leg I would take him over anybody else in the league," said Aubrey.

Chiefs Kingdom and fans in The Jungle are ready for this rematch

“I think it will be even more intense given that the Bengals have defeated the chiefs three games in a row at this point," said Mockapetris.

Two very passionate fan bases each hoping for a much different outcome on Sunday.