Chiefs and Mosaic Life Care team up for COVID-19 vaccination event, gives out more than 100 doses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice wasn't the only event happening in St. Joseph, Missouri on Thursday. A vaccination clinic was scheduled after practice.

"I came in to get my vaccine because I would do anything for the Chiefs and this is my first vaccine," Donetta Berry said.

The Chiefs partnered with Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care to offer the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

More than 100 doses were given out to eligible adults and kids who showed up for the event.

"I want to meet the Chiefs players," 13-year-old Trent Maxwell said.

Three Chiefs players – defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson – were expected to make an appearance.

KSHB 41 News talked with fans at camp who said it didn't take much convincing to get them over to the clinic.

"So we don't get COVID and so people don't die from COVID," 12-year-old Dalton Maxwell said.

Thursday was the last open practice before the Chiefs head to San Francisco, California to take on the 49ers in their first preseason game.