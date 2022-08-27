Chiefs announce 5 roster cuts ahead of deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Saturday morning the team had made five roster adjustments ahead of the NFL mandatory roster deadline on Tuesday.

The Chiefs released fifth-year veteran offensive tackle Roderick Johnson. He is free to immediately sign with another NFL team.

Johnson was signed to team's practice squad during their 2021 playoff run. The offensive tackle previously played three seasons with the Houston Texans before joining the Chiefs.

The team also announced they had waived rookie quarterback Dustin Crum, rookie running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and rookie linebacker Mike Rose.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. The Chiefs roster now stands at 75 players headed into the Tuesday deadline.

