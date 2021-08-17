Chiefs announce COVID-19 vaccination requirement for 'Gameday Tours'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced via Twitter that, due to an NFL COVID-19 policy, all guests doing a Gameday Tour must be fully vaccinated.

Because the tour includes an on-field visit to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium fans, including children, have to be fully vaccinated.

The NFL released its updated protocols at the end of July and stated that all individuals with "Field Access" must be fully vaccinated. The only exception to this rule is for people working in their "capacity as a member of a municipal or government-affiliated labor union," such as police officers and EMTs.

The NFL guidelines also state that individuals have to be age 10 or older to participate in game day tours, but, because of the NFL COVID-19 protocols, only children who are eligible to be vaccinated against the virus can participate in the tours. Only children ages 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine, and the earliest estimates for FDA authorization for children under the age of 12 is October.

Gameday Tours include a guided tour of the press box and Chiefs Hall of Honor and 20 minutes on the field watching the pre-game activities.