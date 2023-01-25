Chiefs, Aramark to sell special Kingdom Apple cocktail at AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans looking to get in the spirit at Sunday’s AFC Championship game will have a new beverage option.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium food and beverage provider Aramark says it’ll offer fans a Kingdom Apple cocktail.

The beverage, available at bars in Sections 134 and 322, features Crown Royal Regal Apple whiskey, cranberry juice, lemon juice and club soda. Each drink is garnished with a lime.

The Chiefs are set to host the AFC Championship game for the fifth consecutive season, and for the second straight year, will battle the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

