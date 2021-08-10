Chiefs are gearing up for Saturday preseason game against San Francisco 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs players and coaching staff are getting ready for their first preseason game Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs newest left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. spoke after training camp practice on Tuesday about the importance of preseason games for rookies going into their first NFL season.

"To me preseason was an opportunity to go up against someone you never played against," Brown said. "To get out there in the live situation and build that confidence going into the season."

Last year, due to COVID-19, the NFL didn't schedule any preseason games, which Brown said he is looking forward to as his debut to fans as a Chief.

"I'm really excited for it," Brown said. "I'm enjoying it. It has really been a blast."

Chiefs veteran wide receiver Marcus Kemp talked about how preseason games are a chance for players to actually play football.

"It's just fun to play football. It's just fun to be out there and enjoy it," Kemp said.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said these first three games allow him to evaluate the defensive line from "whistle to snap."

"It will be good to get in a game where we hit someone for real," Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo also had some advice for rookies going into Saturday's game: "Don't abort everything you learned here (training camp)."

The Kansas City Chiefs v. San Francisco 49ers preseason game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in San Francisco. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.