Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne announces retirement after team's Super Bowl victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced Sunday night he's retiring in an Instagram post after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

"Calling it a career," Henne wrote on his Instagram.

Henne, 37, spent the last five seasons as the backup quarterback to Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes.

He played quarterback for the University of Michigan and was one of three former Wolverines on the team this season.

Defensive ends Frank Clark and Mike Danna also played at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Henne in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft with the 57th overall pick.

His best season in Miami came in 2009 when he passed for a career-best 3,301 yards and completed 61.4% of his passes.

He threw for more than 3200 yards and completed just over 60% of his passes in the 2013 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henne ends his career with a 59.6 completion percentage, passing for 13,290 yards and throwing 60 touchdowns.

