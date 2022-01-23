Chiefs-Bills winner to host AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m. will determine who hosts the AFC Championship.

In the final moments of the AFC Divisional Round in Tennessee Saturday night, the Cincinnati Bengals narrowly defeated the Titans 19-16 with a field goal to cement the franchise’s first postseason win on the road.

While the Bengals led in the first half, the Titans rallied to tie the game in the third quarter.

After a critical interception late in the fourth quarter, the Bengals were able to secure the win.

The Chiefs lost 34-31 to the Bengals on the final play of a penalty-filled game in Week 17.

But the Bills have yet to face Cincinnati this season.

The Chiefs-Bills winner will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship at 2:05 p.m. next Sunday with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Super Bowl can be seen on KSHB 41.

