Chiefs-Buccaneers game on Sunday Night Football to remain in Tampa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed Thursday that its game Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The decision came after several days of deliberation, giving consideration to public safety and the state of facilities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian .

Citing that the Tampa Bay area was “spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm," the Bucs said in a news release that the decision had been made to keep the game as scheduled. The Chiefs and Bucs kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, a game that can be seen on KSHB 41.

“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled,” the Bucs said in a statement.

The Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup is highly anticipated with fans presuming both teams have reinvigorated motivation coming off of their Week 3 losses.

NFL officials confirmed a contingency plan Wednesday in which the game would be moved to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, home of the Vikings, if needed.

The Bucs practiced in Miami this week to avoid any disruptions as Hurricane Ian strengthened and turned north, devastating Cuba before making landfall Wednesday in Florida.

"We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week," the Bucs said.

The organization also thanked first-responders and emergency personnel who are "battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south."

Hurricane Ian made landfall south of Tampa/St. Petersburg and north of Fort Myers, Florida.

"We will have additional information soon on ways we can join together to support our community and those most impacted by the storm," the Bucs concluded.