Chiefs CB Damon Arnette reportedly released from team after arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly been released from the team immediately after his arrest Friday in Clark County, Nevada, according to NFL reported Tom Pelissero.

Arrest records show that Arnette was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Here are the Clark County records on the arrest of Damon Arnette — including alleged weapons and drug offenses. pic.twitter.com/V2OeyE8j0d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

This story will be updated as more information is available.