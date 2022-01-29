Watch
Chiefs CB Damon Arnette reportedly released from team after arrest

Charlie Keegan
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 29, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly been released from the team immediately after his arrest Friday in Clark County, Nevada, according to NFL reported Tom Pelissero.

Arrest records show that Arnette was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

