Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2.

The rookie seventh round pick left fans with a striking first impression during the Chiefs' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watson turned the game on its head with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, setting the record for the longest go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown scored by a rookie in NFL history.

Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line and sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown that Chiefs Kingdom will not soon forget.

Watson was able to take the field for his career start Thursday due to CB Trent McDuffie landing on the injury reserve.