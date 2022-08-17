Chiefs' CB L'Jarius Sneed learning from rookie teammate Joshua Williams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite being one of the veterans on the defense, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed doesn't have it all figured out.

In fact, Sneed is still picking up some new things from the rookies.

“Josh (Williams) man, I try to steal some things from him as in using his hands, he’s very good with his hands, he’s very patient at the line," Sneed said. "I learn from him as a rookie and I’m still learning myself."

In his first season with the Chiefs, Williams was selected in the fourth-round (135th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As he adjusts from Fayetteville State to the pros, Williams said one thing that stood out in the first Chiefs preseason game against the Chicago Bears was the pace of play.

Williams is focused on getting better for Saturday's second preseason game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Anything that I could have bettered or improved upon, that’s what I want to continue to do each one of these preseason games and into the regular season," Williams said, "So, sticking with my man, knowing my assignments, just simple things you know, nothing too crazy."

As for being a rookie that a veteran is learning from, Williams said it meant a lot to hear Sneed speak highly of him.

“First off that’s just a blessing for LJ to say that, because I look up to LJ," Williams said. "That’s somebody that’s a vet, that I really do try to model myself after and take little things after."

—