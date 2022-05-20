Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed's SUV damaged in Louisiana shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s SUV was damaged in a recent shooting while he was visiting his hometown of Minden, Louisiana.

An agent for Sneed released a statement saying that Sneed was not in the SUV at the time or even in the town, only arriving after the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Because the SUV belonged to Sneed, police in the Louisiana town near Shreveport questioned Sneed.

Sneed’s agent says there’s a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

A Minden Police Department official told KSHB 41 News no additional information was available Friday afternoon.

