KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without cornerback Rashad Fenton for a second straight game due to a hamstring injury, per head coach Andy Reid.

The fourth-year player did not practice Friday.

"His hamstring is getting better, but he's not ready right now," Reid said.

The status of fellow cornerback Trent McDuffie is currently unclear, according to Reid.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. took his usual practice reps Friday. Gay missed the last four games due to a suspension.

