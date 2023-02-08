Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie, DE George Karlaftis reflect on journey from 1st round picks to Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kansas City Chiefs rookies Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis will forever be linked as 2022 first round draft picks.

That NFL Draft was about nine months ago, or a lifetime ago.

"I feel like high school seems closer than the draft," said McDuffie, a cornerback for the Chiefs.

Karlaftis agreed with his teammate.

"It seems like forever ago, but at the same time it feels like it was yesterday," Karlaftis said.

On Tuesday, the two were stationed next to each other during the Chiefs media availability.

Both have lived up to their expectations in their first years as Chiefs.

"This past year or nine months, or however long it is, has been crazy," Karlaftis said. "It's a blessing to just be in this position to have an opportunity to become Super Bowl champions."

The opportunity coming so fast isn't lost on McDuffie either.

"As a rookie, being in this moment, you don't really know," McDuffie said. "I don't really know how significant this moment is because it's my first year in the league."

In contrast, 33-year-old Carlos Dunlap hadn't won a playoff game before this season.

"At the AFC Championship Game, Carlos (Dunlap), Chris (Jones), Frank (Clark), I was like 'I played this game for you all.'"

—