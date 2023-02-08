Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie goes 1-on-1 with KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall in Arizona

Dia Wall and Trent McDuffie
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Al Miller/KSHB
Dia Wall and Trent McDuffie.
Dia Wall and Trent McDuffie
Posted at 3:02 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 16:02:44-05

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Kansas City Chiefs 2022 first round draft pick Trent McDuffie talked with KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall at Super Bowl LVII.

Here’s their conversation from opening night in Phoenix.

Wall: Super Bowl 57 as a rookie man, how does it feel?

McDuffie: It’s special, especially being a rookie understanding there are vets who haven’t. You really just got to relish in this moment. They don't come that often.

Wall: You had my favorite play of the AFC Championship game. You probably already know where I'm going — third down, the tipped pass. Talk me through that play.

McDuffie: Honestly, when I'm on that field, at the end of the day it’s like — see ball, get ball. It’s like we're back there in the backyard, like wherever the ball is, I've trained myself to be there and be around the ball. I was just around the ball on that play, that's why I made it to be honest.

Wall: How do you feel about Chiefs Kingdom? Because I can definitely tell you how they feel about you.

McDuffie: I was going to say, I can barely hear you. We’ve got them screaming in the background. It’s been amazing to be a part of a culture like this, a lot of fun.

Wall: The Chiefs provide so much hope and inspiration and energy in the city. What would it mean to you to bring a Lombardi trophy back to KC?

McDuffie: Honestly, all these fans just smile. At the end of the day, I think that's one of the best things you can do. Smile. Enjoy people's company, bring positivity, so I know that's what's gonna make the whole city happy. So we got to do it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.