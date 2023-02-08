Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie goes 1-on-1 with KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Kansas City Chiefs 2022 first round draft pick Trent McDuffie talked with KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall at Super Bowl LVII.

Here’s their conversation from opening night in Phoenix.

Wall: Super Bowl 57 as a rookie man, how does it feel?

McDuffie: It’s special, especially being a rookie understanding there are vets who haven’t. You really just got to relish in this moment. They don't come that often.

Wall: You had my favorite play of the AFC Championship game. You probably already know where I'm going — third down, the tipped pass. Talk me through that play.

McDuffie: Honestly, when I'm on that field, at the end of the day it’s like — see ball, get ball. It’s like we're back there in the backyard, like wherever the ball is, I've trained myself to be there and be around the ball. I was just around the ball on that play, that's why I made it to be honest.

Wall: How do you feel about Chiefs Kingdom? Because I can definitely tell you how they feel about you.

McDuffie: I was going to say, I can barely hear you. We’ve got them screaming in the background. It’s been amazing to be a part of a culture like this, a lot of fun.

Wall: The Chiefs provide so much hope and inspiration and energy in the city. What would it mean to you to bring a Lombardi trophy back to KC?