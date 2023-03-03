Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey teases he'll join Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live

Creed Humphrey on SNL
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey on SNL.
Creed Humphrey on SNL
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 17:21:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey teased he'll be joining his teammate Travis Kelce on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

On Feb. 17, Kelce revealed he'd be hosting the show on March 4 during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Creed posted an Instagram story mentioning the official SNL page and used eye emoji's.

The Chiefs seemed to confirm the appearance on the team's Twitter account.

"This is going to be TOO good 😩," the team said in the tweet.

Viewers can watch the show at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on KSHB 41.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.