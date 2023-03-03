Chiefs center Creed Humphrey teases he'll join Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey teased he'll be joining his teammate Travis Kelce on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

On Feb. 17, Kelce revealed he'd be hosting the show on March 4 during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Creed posted an Instagram story mentioning the official SNL page and used eye emoji's.

The Chiefs seemed to confirm the appearance on the team's Twitter account.

"This is going to be TOO good 😩," the team said in the tweet.

Viewers can watch the show at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on KSHB 41.

