Chiefs cheerleaders pay homage to 'Arctic circle' play; Who did it better?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders drew inspiration from a unique-looking play during last Saturday's AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They huddled up in one of the team's endzones, then spun in a circle together for several seconds before spinning out of the circle and continuing their routine, mimicking the "Arctic circle" play in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Twitter account for the cheerleaders posted a video showing both the real play and the homage, with a simple question.

This looks familiar 🤔 @Chiefs who did it better? pic.twitter.com/o0FIunUtxF — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) January 23, 2023

