KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the AFC defensive player of the week.

Jones was a key player in the Chiefs' 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at GEHA Field at Arrowhead on Sunday.

He recorded 3.5 tackles, forced a fumble and even recovered a fumble during the game.

Jones received the same award in Week 2 of 2017, making him one of three Chiefs defensive linemen to win the award multiple times.