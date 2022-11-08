Chiefs' Clark Hunt says the 2023 NFL Draft will be an 'incredible celebration'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few months away, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke on the upcoming event Monday during a video conference with reporters at the midpoint of the team's season.

Most of the work regarding hosting the event, which runs from April 27-29, will be between the league, the Kansas City Sports Commission and the city, according to Hunt.

"They've got to get ready to host approximately a half-million fans, which is just a staggering number as you think about the stress that the infrastructure and the city will be under," Hunt said.

Hosting the three-day event will need volunteers from across the city , and those interested can subscribe to a newsletter to be among the first to know about any opportunities to volunteer.

John Barker, senior vice president of global event operations and production at the NFL, along with Kansas City Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson, outlined a preliminary site plan for next spring's draft on Oct. 27.

The event will feature a main stage in front of Union Station along with a Draft Experience that will be hosted on the grass on both the north and south sides of the Liberty Memorial.

There will also be other activities during the week leading up to the first round of the draft.

"What I'm most excited about is the incredible celebration of the National Football League and, indirectly, the Kansas City Chiefs," Hunt said.

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to have an immense economic impact . KCMO and the NFL estimate that the event will produce approximately $102.1 million in direct spending in the city’s economy.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for everyone who's associated with the Chiefs Kingdom to come to Kansas City and party and celebrate for a couple of days while the draft takes place," Hunt said.

But despite how much money the city may make or how many activities there may be, Hunt has one thing on the top of his priority list.

"Most importantly, at the end of the day, I hope we get some great players to help us win on the field," Hunt said.

