Hundreds of volunteers needed as Kansas City hosts 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is set to be the center of the football universe next April when the city hosts the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, league officials and representatives from the Kansas City Sports Commission briefed the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council on early details about the event.

One thing is clear: it’s going to be a team effort.

“Kansas City will be on a world stage,” John Barker, NFL senior vice president of global event operations and production, said Thursday.

To help the city shine on that global stage, event organizers are looking to local partners to help.

Organizers are vetting nearly 290 suppliers from across Kansas City. Of that group, 90 came recommended by community partners, with the remainder having applied online.

The event will also need hundreds of volunteers. Nearly 800 people each day will get paid to work at the draft.

Those interested can learn more on the Sports Commission website .

“It’s important to us that people know this is Kansas City’s draft,” Barker said.

