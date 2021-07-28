Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire talks cars, Super Bowl and Olympics

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, is coming off an off season so you know he's been working on cars.

"Most recently my '69 Camaro," Edwards-Helaire said. "It's done pretty nice. Now I'm going to have to post some pictures on it."

Edwards-Helaire is like a '69 Camaro for the Chiefs who busted a wheel late last regular season. He played on that high ankle sprain through the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It was painful he says, but now he's back.

"Right now I'm 100%," Edwards-Helaire said. "Just feeling good."

The Chiefs have overhauled their offensive line, which greatly changes things for Edwards-Helaire.

"Outside of training camp and on the field you begin to create a bond," he said about his new offensive line. "Once you get that off the field, it's easy to work with each other on the field."

That's not the only new thing. Edwards-Helaire, a second-year player, is in St. Joseph, Missouri, for the first time at training camp. And while it's not quite the facilities of his alma mater LSU, he's impressed.

"This is something exciting for me," he said. "The last time having fans at practice for me was never."

The Chiefs hosted a season ticket members only practice on Wednesday. Thursday the general public who purchased tickets will be able to attend.