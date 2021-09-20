Chiefs coach Andy Reid: KC still trusts Edwards-Helaire despite costly fumble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s first career fumble came at a pivotal point in Sunday night’s thriller against the Baltimore Ravens.

Trailing by one point and already in Ravens territory, the second-year running back put the ball on the ground, stifling any chance of late game heroics for Kansas City.

“Things happen,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday, adding that he believes the locker room still trusts him.

“That's the human element of the game....We're not putting the blame on anybody in particular, that's not how we roll,” he said.

Edwards-Helaire’s 2021 campaign has gotten off to a quiet start, averaging 3.29 yards per carry on 27 attempts. Reid reiterated his belief in the 2020 first rounder despite the costly miscue.

“He was working through the line of scrimmage with the ball, you know, the thing he'll learn is, as opposed to possibly switching arms, just keep that thing tight, just cover it with two hands and roll,” Reid said.