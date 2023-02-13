Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he wants to be back in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off his second Super Bowl victory, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says he’s ready for more.

Early Sunday, hours before his team took the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, reports indicated Reid would have to make a decision.

But following his team’s 38-35 win Sunday night, Reid said he’ll be back "if they'll have me."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also put the rumors to rest at the postgame podium, saying Reid's retirement is "not in the near future."

