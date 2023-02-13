Watch Now
Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he wants to be back in 2023

Super Bowl Football
Matt Slocum/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and Travis Kelce (87) celebrate their win after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 23:34:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off his second Super Bowl victory, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says he’s ready for more.

Early Sunday, hours before his team took the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, reports indicated Reid would have to make a decision.

But following his team’s 38-35 win Sunday night, Reid said he’ll be back "if they'll have me."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also put the rumors to rest at the postgame podium, saying Reid's retirement is "not in the near future."

