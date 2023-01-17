Watch Now
Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he's backing off WR Mecole Hardman as he continues to recover from injury

Chiefs Raiders Football
Jeff Lewis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 13:28:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told media members Tuesday that he is easing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to an abdomen injury, back into practice.

"He's been pushing it hard (but) it's not responding the way that he wants it or that we want it to," Reid said.

Hardman was activated from the team’s injured reserve list on Jan. 4 and "did some good work" that same day, according to Reid. However, he did not see the field during the team's 31-13 road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Hardman is unable to play Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it would be his 10th straight missed game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) will practice today, per Reid.

"We're gonna ease them back in to see how they do," Reid said.

The Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. You can catch the game on KSHB 41, where pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.

