Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he's backing off WR Mecole Hardman as he continues to recover from injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told media members Tuesday that he is easing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to an abdomen injury, back into practice.

"He's been pushing it hard (but) it's not responding the way that he wants it or that we want it to," Reid said.

Hardman was activated from the team’s injured reserve list on Jan. 4 and "did some good work" that same day, according to Reid. However, he did not see the field during the team's 31-13 road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Hardman is unable to play Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it would be his 10th straight missed game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) will practice today, per Reid.

"We're gonna ease them back in to see how they do," Reid said.

The Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

